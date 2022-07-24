Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.28 and a 12-month high of C$15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

