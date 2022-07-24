China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

CIHKY stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Cuts Dividend

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

(Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.