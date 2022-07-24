Chimpion Hits Market Cap of $38.35 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $38.35 million and $120,262.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

