Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.81 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 21.19 ($0.25). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 4,687,640 shares traded.

Chariot Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £187.77 million and a PE ratio of -24.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chariot news, insider Adonis Pouroulis bought 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £399,999.96 ($478,182.86).

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

