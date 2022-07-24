Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $236.84

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 236.84 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($2.76). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.80), with a volume of 116,789 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 340 ($4.06) to GBX 310 ($3.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.17) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Central Asia Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £411.90 million and a P/E ratio of 600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Central Asia Metals

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £13,915 ($16,634.79). Also, insider Mike Armitage acquired 16,156 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($47,898.24).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

