Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 3,894 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $103.36 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

