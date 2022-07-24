Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

