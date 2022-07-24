Center for Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

