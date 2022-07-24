Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Roblox by 3,948.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox Stock Down 6.0 %

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

