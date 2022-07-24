Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 200 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $138.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

