Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

