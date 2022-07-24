Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,289,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Exelon Trading Up 1.8 %

Exelon stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.