Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

MKM Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a $10.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen set a $10.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 5.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.