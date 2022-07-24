Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Centennial Resource Development Stock Performance

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 5.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $10.50 target price on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

