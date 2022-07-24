Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day moving average is $206.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

