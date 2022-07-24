Carter Financial Group INC. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.7% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

