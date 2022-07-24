Carter Financial Group INC. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 248,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

