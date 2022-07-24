Carter Financial Group INC. Makes New $355,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 210,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,343,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,556,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.30 and its 200 day moving average is $423.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

