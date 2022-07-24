Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $56.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.44.

Capri stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Capri by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Capri by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capri by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

