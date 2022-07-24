Cannae Holdings Inc. Has $522.15 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. Alight comprises 16.2% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alight worth $522,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Alight by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.
Alight Price Performance
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter.
Alight Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.