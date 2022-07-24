Cannae Holdings Inc. Has $522.15 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. Alight comprises 16.2% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alight worth $522,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Alight by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

