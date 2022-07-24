Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a C$34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on T. Barclays lowered TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 price target for the company. CIBC lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.46.

TELUS stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,755. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$27.34 and a 1 year high of C$34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.16.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

