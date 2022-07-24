Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Barrington Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:CALX opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

