Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.41 or 0.99994575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

