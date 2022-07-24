Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Reaches $0.0032

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 7% against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $89,762.82 and $42,926.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032721 BTC.
Bunicorn Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
