BTIG Research Cuts Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $73.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $252.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $167.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rocky Brands by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

