Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 221,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.