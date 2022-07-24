Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,911 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,743.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.