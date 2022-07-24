Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 1.8% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

GIS opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

