Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

