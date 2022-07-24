Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $172.54

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prologis Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. Prologis has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

