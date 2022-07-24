Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRLT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

