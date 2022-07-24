Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.96) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($101.01) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($82.83) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($96.97) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brenntag from €99.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($88.89) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Up 0.2 %

FRA:BNR opened at €66.20 ($66.87) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($56.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.52.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.