BonFi 1-Day Volume Tops $31.00 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $58,890.39 and approximately $31.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BonFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,552.05 or 1.00087274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.