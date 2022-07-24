Blockpass Market Capitalization Hits $220,735.37 (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $220,735.37 and $18.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,733.22 or 1.00001249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.