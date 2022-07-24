Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $3,194.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00024248 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014978 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004976 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,898,170 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

