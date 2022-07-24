Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

