BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $633.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $623.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

