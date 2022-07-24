BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in BlackRock by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $633.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $623.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $700.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

