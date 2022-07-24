BitMax Token Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,613.25 or 0.99968221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitMax Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars.

