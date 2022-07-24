Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Reaches $716,575.86 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00016801 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $716,575.86 and $638.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 87% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000580 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 186,689 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.