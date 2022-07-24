BioPassport Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $327,058.00 (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $327,058.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,402.75 or 1.00059714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

