BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in BioNTech by 66.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech Dividend Announcement

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink raised BioNTech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

BioNTech Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.