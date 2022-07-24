Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $2.72. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 35,710 shares traded.

Biomerica Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $57,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Biomerica by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.