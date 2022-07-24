BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,770.35.
BHP stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
