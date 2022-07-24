BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,770.35.

BHP stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in BHP Group by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

