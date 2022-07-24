Berenberg Bank Trims Lancashire (LON:LRE) Target Price to GBX 700

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.09) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.76) to GBX 487 ($5.82) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 615 ($7.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 570.14 ($6.82).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 420.80 ($5.03) on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 702 ($8.39). The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 392.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 432.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($59,705.68).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

