BENQI (QI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million

BENQI (QI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $3.71 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BENQI

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

