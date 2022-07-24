Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.13 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.15.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

