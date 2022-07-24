Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

