Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

