Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,688 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.